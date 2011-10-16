Oct 15 Results and standings from the
Argentine
championship on Saturday.
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Racing Club 0
Independiente 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 All Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 12 2 24
2 Racing Club 11 4 7 0 9 3 19
3 Atletico Rafaela 10 6 1 3 16 12 19
4 Tigre 11 4 5 2 13 10 17
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 5 1 10 7 17
6 Lanus 10 4 4 2 11 6 16
7 Godoy Cruz 11 4 4 3 18 14 16
8 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 4 2 12 9 16
9 Velez Sarsfield 10 4 2 4 10 8 14
10 Independiente 11 4 2 5 9 10 14
11 San Lorenzo 11 4 2 5 11 13 14
12 Union (Santa Fe) 11 3 5 3 9 11 14
13 Arsenal 11 3 4 4 13 13 13
14 Olimpo 11 2 6 3 12 14 12
15 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 5 4 7 9 11
16 All Boys 11 2 5 4 10 16 11
17 Newell's Old Boys 11 1 7 3 6 9 10
18 Argentinos Juniors 10 1 5 4 8 15 8
19 Banfield 11 2 1 8 4 12 7
20 Estudiantes 10 1 3 6 11 18 6
