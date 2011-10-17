Oct 1 6 (Reuters) -
Results and standings from the Argentine
championship matches on Sunday
Lanus 1 Velez Sarsfield 2
Argentinos Juniors 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Boca Juniors 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Estudiantes 3 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0
Saturday, October 15
San MartÃn (San Juan) 0 Racing Club 0
Independiente 2 Godoy Cruz 1
UniÃn (Santa Fe) 1 All Boys 1
Friday, October 14
Newell's Old Boys 0 Arsenal 0
San Lorenzo 1 Banfield 0
Olimpo 1 Tigre 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 11 7 4 0 12 2 25
-------------------------
2 Racing Club 11 4 7 0 9 3 19
3 Atletico Rafaela 11 6 1 4 16 15 19
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 4 6 1 10 7 18
5 Tigre 11 4 5 2 13 10 17
6 Atletico Belgrano 11 4 5 2 12 9 17
6 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 2 4 12 9 17
8 Godoy Cruz 11 4 4 3 18 14 16
9 Lanus 11 4 4 3 12 8 16
10 Independiente 11 4 2 5 9 10 14
11 San Lorenzo 11 4 2 5 11 13 14
12 Union (Santa Fe) 11 3 5 3 9 11 14
13 Arsenal 11 3 4 4 13 13 13
14 Olimpo 11 2 6 3 12 14 12
15 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 5 4 7 9 11
16 All Boys 11 2 5 4 10 16 11
17 Newell's Old Boys 11 1 7 3 6 9 10
18 Estudiantes 11 2 3 6 14 18 9
19 Argentinos Juniors 11 1 6 4 8 15 9
20 Banfield 11 2 1 8 4 12 7
1: Copa Libertadores
