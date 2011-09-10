Sept 9 (Reuters) -
Results and standings from the Argentine
championship matches on Saturday
Colon (Santa Fe) 3 San Lorenzo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Rafaela 6 4 1 1 9 5 13
-------------------------
2 Boca Juniors 5 3 2 0 7 1 11
3 Lanus 5 3 2 0 4 1 11
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
5 Racing Club 5 2 3 0 5 1 9
6 Tigre 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
7 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
8 San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 7 7 7
9 Newell's Old Boys 6 1 4 1 4 4 7
10 Independiente 5 2 1 2 3 3 7
11 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
12 Atletico Belgrano 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
12 San Martin (San Juan) 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
14 All Boys 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
15 Olimpo 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
16 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
17 Arsenal 5 1 1 3 5 6 4
18 Argentinos Juniors 5 0 4 1 3 5 4
19 Estudiantes 5 0 2 3 3 7 2
20 Banfield 5 0 0 5 0 8 0
1: Copa Libertadores
