Dec 2 (Reuters) -
Argentine championship r esults and standings
on Friday
Argentinos Juniors 2 Arsenal 1
Estudiantes 3 All Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 16 10 6 0 19 4 36
2 Tigre 16 7 6 3 20 13 27
3 Racing Club 16 5 10 1 13 7 25
4 Velez Sarsfield 16 7 4 5 18 14 25
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 6 7 3 14 12 25
6 Union (Santa Fe) 16 6 7 3 14 13 25
7 Lanus 16 6 6 4 17 12 24
8 Atletico Belgrano 16 6 6 4 17 15 24
9 Arsenal 17 6 5 6 19 17 23
10 Atletico Rafaela 16 7 2 7 20 23 23
11 Godoy Cruz 16 5 5 6 25 22 20
12 Independiente 16 5 5 6 14 15 20
13 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 7 5 14 14 19
14 Argentinos Juniors 17 4 7 6 17 23 19
15 All Boys 17 3 9 5 14 22 18
16 Estudiantes 16 4 4 8 20 23 16
17 San Lorenzo 16 4 4 8 12 17 16
18 Olimpo 16 2 8 6 15 24 14
19 Newell's Old Boys 16 1 10 5 10 15 13
20 Banfield 15 3 2 10 11 18 11
