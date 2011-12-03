Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentine championship r esults and standings on Friday Argentinos Juniors 2 Arsenal 1 Estudiantes 3 All Boys 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 16 10 6 0 19 4 36 2 Tigre 16 7 6 3 20 13 27 3 Racing Club 16 5 10 1 13 7 25 4 Velez Sarsfield 16 7 4 5 18 14 25 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 6 7 3 14 12 25 6 Union (Santa Fe) 16 6 7 3 14 13 25 7 Lanus 16 6 6 4 17 12 24 8 Atletico Belgrano 16 6 6 4 17 15 24 9 Arsenal 17 6 5 6 19 17 23 10 Atletico Rafaela 16 7 2 7 20 23 23 11 Godoy Cruz 16 5 5 6 25 22 20 12 Independiente 16 5 5 6 14 15 20 13 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 7 5 14 14 19 14 Argentinos Juniors 17 4 7 6 17 23 19 15 All Boys 17 3 9 5 14 22 18 16 Estudiantes 16 4 4 8 20 23 16 17 San Lorenzo 16 4 4 8 12 17 16 18 Olimpo 16 2 8 6 15 24 14 19 Newell's Old Boys 16 1 10 5 10 15 13 20 Banfield 15 3 2 10 11 18 11 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)