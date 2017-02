Aug 6 Argentine championship results on Saturday. Arsenal 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 All Boys 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Played on Friday. Banfield 0 AtlÃtico Rafaela 2 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Edited by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more soccer stories