Sept 12 Results and standings from the Argentine
championship after Monday's match.
Argentinos Juniors 0 Lanus 4
Played on Sunday
Velez Sarsfield 0 Unión (Santa Fe) 1
Atletico Belgrano 2 Independiente 0
Banfield 0 Arsenal 1
Boca Juniors 1 San Martín (San Juan) 0
Played on Saturday
Racing Club 1 Olimpo 0
Estudiantes 1 Tigre 3
Godoy Cruz 6 All Boys 1
Played on Friday
Atlético Rafaela 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 3 San Lorenzo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Boca Juniors 6 4 2 0 8 1 14
Lanus 6 4 2 0 8 1 14
Atletico Rafaela 6 4 1 1 9 5 13
Racing Club 6 3 3 0 6 1 12
Tigre 6 3 2 1 8 5 11
Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 11 8 10
Atletico Belgrano 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
Velez Sarsfield 6 2 1 3 6 5 7
San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 7 7 7
Arsenal 6 2 1 3 6 6 7
Newell's Old Boys 6 1 4 1 4 4 7
Independiente 6 2 1 3 3 5 7
San Martin (San Juan) 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
All Boys 6 1 3 2 5 10 6
Olimpo 6 1 2 3 4 7 5
Argentinos Juniors 6 0 4 2 3 9 4
Estudiantes 6 0 2 4 4 10 2
Banfield 6 0 0 6 0 9 0
