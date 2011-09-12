Sept 12 Results and standings from Argentine
championship matches at the weekend:
Played on Sunday
Velez Sarsfield 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Atletico Belgrano 2 Independiente 0
Banfield 0 Arsenal 1
Boca Juniors 1 San Martín (San Juan) 0
Played on Saturday
Racing Club 1 Olimpo 0
Estudiantes 1 Tigre 3
Godoy Cruz 6 All Boys 1
Played on Friday
Atlético Rafaela 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 3 San Lorenzo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 6 4 2 0 8 1 14
-------------------------
2 Atletico Rafaela 6 4 1 1 9 5 13
3 Racing Club 6 3 3 0 6 1 12
4 Tigre 6 3 2 1 8 5 11
5 Lanus 5 3 2 0 4 1 11
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
7 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 11 8 10
8 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
9 Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
10 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 1 3 6 5 7
11 San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 7 7 7
12 Arsenal 6 2 1 3 6 6 7
13 Newell's Old Boys 6 1 4 1 4 4 7
14 Independiente 6 2 1 3 3 5 7
15 San Martin (San Juan) 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
16 All Boys 6 1 3 2 5 10 6
17 Olimpo 6 1 2 3 4 7 5
18 Argentinos Juniors 5 0 4 1 3 5 4
19 Estudiantes 6 0 2 4 4 10 2
20 Banfield 6 0 0 6 0 9 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next fixture (GMT):
Monday, September 12
Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (2200)
(Editing by Dave Thompson)