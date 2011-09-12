Sept 12 Results and standings from Argentine championship matches at the weekend:

Played on Sunday Velez Sarsfield 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Atletico Belgrano 2 Independiente 0 Banfield 0 Arsenal 1 Boca Juniors 1 San Martín (San Juan) 0

Played on Saturday Racing Club 1 Olimpo 0 Estudiantes 1 Tigre 3 Godoy Cruz 6 All Boys 1

Played on Friday Atlético Rafaela 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 San Lorenzo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 6 4 2 0 8 1 14 ------------------------- 2 Atletico Rafaela 6 4 1 1 9 5 13 3 Racing Club 6 3 3 0 6 1 12 4 Tigre 6 3 2 1 8 5 11 5 Lanus 5 3 2 0 4 1 11 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 7 5 11 7 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 11 8 10 8 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 9 Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 4 6 8 10 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 1 3 6 5 7 11 San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 7 7 7 12 Arsenal 6 2 1 3 6 6 7 13 Newell's Old Boys 6 1 4 1 4 4 7 14 Independiente 6 2 1 3 3 5 7 15 San Martin (San Juan) 6 1 3 2 5 6 6 16 All Boys 6 1 3 2 5 10 6 17 Olimpo 6 1 2 3 4 7 5 18 Argentinos Juniors 5 0 4 1 3 5 4 19 Estudiantes 6 0 2 4 4 10 2 20 Banfield 6 0 0 6 0 9 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next fixture (GMT): Monday, September 12 Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (2200)