PREVIEW-Soccer-Porto face Herculean task away to Juventus
MILAN, March 13 Porto must follow in Barcelona's footsteps and achieve a Champions League first on Tuesday if they are to overcome Juventus and reach the quarter-finals.
MONTEVIDEO Dec 31 Colombia striker Teofilo Gutierrez has been voted South America's footballer of the year and their Argentine coach Jose Pekerman the best coach for the third time in a row.
Gutierrez, who helped Colombia reach the World Cup quarter-finals in Brazil, was a key member of the River Plate side that won the Copa Sudamericana, the region's equivalent of the Europa League, this month.
Argentina's River boasted the top three players in the annual poll by the Uruguayan newspaper El Pais with Uruguay winger Carlos Sanchez second and midfielder Leonardo Pisculichi third.
The top three coaches were all Argentine with Alejandro Sabella, who steered Argentina to the World Cup final, second and River's Marcelo Gallardo third.
Libertadores Cup winners San Lorenzo, runners-up to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, had three players to River's five in the year's best 11. (Reporting by Esteban Farat; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 Oriente Petrolero 2 Blooming 3 Bolivar 2 Guabira 0 Club Petrolero 0 The Strongest 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 Real Potosi 2 Saturday, March 11 Nacional Potosi 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0 San Jose 3 Sport Boys 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guabira
March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 Union Espanola 3 Cobresal 0 Audax Italiano 0 Universidad de Chile 3 Huachipato 0 O'Higgins 2 Saturday, March 11 Universidad Catolica 4 Deportes Antofagasta 1 Palestino 0 Deportes Iquique 2 Santiago Wanderers 0 Colo Colo 2 Friday, March 10 Uni