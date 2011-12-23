LA PAZ Dec 23 The Strongest will face holders Santos in next year's Copa Libertadores after they won the Bolivian Clausura championship final 3-1 on aggregate with a 1-1 draw in the second leg at Universitario in Sucre.

It was an eighth league title for The Strongest, Bolivia's oldest club at 103 years old, and put them in a group that also includes Juan Aurich, who won their first Peruvian league title.

Striker Pablo Escobar put The Strongest, who won the first leg 2-0 at home in La Paz, ahead after only four minutes on Thursday with Universitario equalising with a header from Brazilian defender Jeferson Lopes four minutes from time.

Bolivar, who won the Apertura championship in the first half of the year, will be Bolivia's other representatives in South America's elite club competition while Universitario go into the second tier Copa Sudamericana. (Reporting by Claudia Soruco, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Alison Wildey)