RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 13 Palmeiras overcame an
internal row, which started when one of their players was
attacked by a group of fans, to snatch a 1-1 draw against
Flamengo in the Brazilian championship.
Palmeiras' preparations for Wednesday night's game in Rio de
Janeiro were disrupted after one of the players, Joao Vitor, was
attacked by a group of the club's own fans following a training
session on Tuesday.
The players said that Joao Vitor was attacked in front of
the club shop and the team eventually flew to Rio on the morning
of the game, having cancelled plans to travel the day before.
However, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari said after the game that
striker Kleber, who clashed with the club directors over the way
they handled the case, would not play again under his
leadership.
"I can say that I'm continuing my work with Palmeiras," the
former Brazil, Portugal and Chelsea coach told reporters after
the game.
"As for Kleber, I can say that he doesn't want to play and I
don't want him to play."
Scolari also suggested that Joao Vitor may have provoked the
incident.
"He may have participated in such a way that the started the
incident," he said.
"We have to clear up whether this happened the way the media
said it did, with the supporters causing all the trouble."
Fifth-placed Flamengo, led by another former Brazil coach
Vanderlei Luxemburgo, took the lead through Thiago Neves after
halftime before Maikon Leite levelled for the visitors.
Scolari has had an difficult time following his return to
Palmeiras last year, with the team a modest ninth in the
Brazilian championship.
Corinthians stayed top with 51 points despite losing 2-0 at
home to 10-man Botafogo, who moved within two points of their
opponents, in another of Wednesday's games.
First-half goals from Uruguay striker Sebastian Abreu and
Maicosuel, who scored with a deflected shot, gave the visitors
the points despite having Bruno Cortes sent off on the hour.
Former Inter Milan and Brazil striker Adriano came on in the
second half for his second Corinthians appearance but had little
impact.
Botafogo are third with Vasco da Gama, on 50 points,
sandwiched between in second place.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
