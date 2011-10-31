RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 30 Ronaldinho was
greeted by jeers and protests as he returned to Gremio, the
club where he was raised, for a Brazilian championship match
with Flamengo.
The former AC Milan and Barcelona player's unhappy return
was completed when he received a yellow card and his side
squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2.
"Everyone knew this was going to happen but for anyone who
is used to the Flamengo supporters, it's not really much noise,"
he told reporters after Sunday's game.
Ronaldinho left Gremio in 2001 to join Paris St Germain in
acrimonious circumstances. He angered fans of the Porto Alegre
club still further this year when he chose to join Flamengo
instead of Gremio on leaving AC Milan.
He was jeered every time he touched the ball and fans held
up banners reading "mercenary."
Although Gremio scored four goals, one of the biggest cheers
of the afternoon came when Ronaldinho received a yellow card for
dissent.
Deivid and Thiago Neves put Flamengo 2-0 ahead but Gremio
hit back with goals by Andre Lima either side of halftime before
Dougles and Argentine substitute Ezequiel Miralles completed a
home win.
Corinthians went top with a 2-1 win over
relegation-threatened Avai, coming from behind despite playing
most of the second half with 10 men.
Robson put Avai in front after 12 minutes in torrential rain
and Leandro Castan was sent off in the 50th minute for a
professional foul.
Despite this, Emerson levelled just after the hour and
former Portugal striker Liedson grabbed the winner with a header
which just crossed the line.
Corinthians have 58 points from 32 games, level with Vasco
da Gama who were held 0-0 at home by Sao Paulo, and lead by
virtue of the number of games won.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brian Homewood;
Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories