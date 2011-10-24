RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Vasco da Gama won
2-0 at Bahia to go top of the Brazilian championship as
Ceara became the latest side to part with their coach.
Felipe and Diego Souza scored in each half to take Vasco
onto 57 points from 31 games, two ahead of Corinthians who were
held 1-1 at Internacional in Sunday's matches.
Although they lost top spot, Corinthians were more than
happy to settle for a point after playing the second half with
10 men and snatching an 88th minute equaliser.
Corinthians had Alessandro sent off for tackle from behind
five minutes before the break and fell behind to Nei's strike
midway through the second half. Despite this, they levelled when
Alex scored with a free kick in the 88th minute.
Ceara said on their website (www.cearasc.com.br) that they
had fired coach Estevam Soares after only 41 days at the club
following a 1-0 defeat at Atletico Paranaense which left them in
the relegation zone.
Soares became the 32nd coach to lose his job this year among
Brazil's 20 first division clubs.
Brazil forward Neymar converted a penalty to put Santos
ahead at Flamengo, who were missing Ronaldinho through
suspension, but Deivid gave the hosts a 1-1 draw.
The game was a far cry from the previous meeting between the
pair when a Ronaldinho hat-trick gave Flamengo a 5-4 win.
