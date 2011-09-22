RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 Leandro Damiao, Brazilian football's most prolific scorer this season, limped off during a match on Wednesday and cried on the touchline as he contemplated missing Brazil's upcoming friendlies.

"I don't know if it has torn or what has happened," the tearful Internacional forward told reporters at halftime during the 1-1 draw with Figueirense after going off clutching his right thigh.

"I felt a sharp pain. I want to be back as soon as possible," added Damiao.

The 22-year-old, who scored his first goal for Brazil this month in a 1-0 win friendly over Ghana, has scored 39 goals in all competitions this year.

Brazil host Argentina next week, a match in which both teams will field only home-based players, and play Costa Rica and Mexico early in October.

A goalless draw against arch-rivals Corinthians was enough to take Sao Paulo level on 45 points with Vasco da Gama at the top of the Brazilian championship, although Vasco have a game in hand against Atletico Goianiense on Thursday.

Corinthians, who fined former Inter Milan and Brazil striker Adriano after he was late for training on Monday, are a point behind in third place.

Adriano, who has been sidelined with injury, denied in a television interview that the club had threatened to fire him.

Ronaldinho scored to give Flamengo a 1-1 draw at Atletico Mineiro, although his side stayed sixth with 38 points after completing their 10th league match without a win.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan player scored with a deflected shot on the hour after Daniel Carvalho had opened the scoring for the Roosters directly from a free kick.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories