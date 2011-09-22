RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 Leandro
Damiao, Brazilian football's most prolific scorer this
season, limped off during a match on Wednesday and cried on the
touchline as he contemplated missing Brazil's upcoming
friendlies.
"I don't know if it has torn or what has happened," the
tearful Internacional forward told reporters at halftime during
the 1-1 draw with Figueirense after going off clutching his
right thigh.
"I felt a sharp pain. I want to be back as soon as
possible," added Damiao.
The 22-year-old, who scored his first goal for Brazil this
month in a 1-0 win friendly over Ghana, has scored 39 goals in
all competitions this year.
Brazil host Argentina next week, a match in which both teams
will field only home-based players, and play Costa Rica and
Mexico early in October.
A goalless draw against arch-rivals Corinthians was enough
to take Sao Paulo level on 45 points with Vasco da Gama at the
top of the Brazilian championship, although Vasco have a game in
hand against Atletico Goianiense on Thursday.
Corinthians, who fined former Inter Milan and Brazil striker
Adriano after he was late for training on Monday, are a point
behind in third place.
Adriano, who has been sidelined with injury, denied in a
television interview that the club had threatened to fire him.
Ronaldinho scored to give Flamengo a 1-1 draw at Atletico
Mineiro, although his side stayed sixth with 38 points after
completing their 10th league match without a win.
The former Barcelona and AC Milan player scored with a
deflected shot on the hour after Daniel Carvalho had opened the
scoring for the Roosters directly from a free kick.
