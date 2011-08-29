By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 Two supporters of Brazil
club Palmeiras suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to
hospital on Sunday in fighting between fans and police that
marred the team's 2-1 victory over Corinthians in a Sao Paulo
derby.
In further drama to hit the Brazilian championship, Vasco da
Gama's young coach Ricardo Gomes also had emergency surgery in
hospital after suffering a stroke during his team's 0-0 draw
with Flamengo.
"Two fans of a supporters' organisation who came from the
city of Sao Paulo were shot," an officer of the Sao Paulo state
police said after the incident in the city of Prudente where the
match was played at a neutral ground.
"We still don't know who did the shooting, but we have
information there were armed Palmeiras fans and we're still
gathering information," he told the Sportv channel.
Flamengo, a man short for nearly 50 minutes after defender
Wellington was sent off, failed to profit from Corinthians'
defeat and were unable to snatch the lead in the standings when
they were held by Vasco in a Rio derby at the Engenhao.
After 19 matches, Corinthians have 37 points, Flamengo 36,
Sao Paulo and Vasco both 35 and Botafogo, who beat title holders
Fluminense 2-1 in another Rio derby on Saturday, 34.
The match at the Engenhao was interrupted during the second
half when the 46-year-old Ricardo suffered pains while on the
bench and was taken to hospital where the diagnosis was a stroke
with haemorrhaging.
Vasco's team doctor Clovis Munhoz said: "His condition is of
concern. The initial treatment is a surgical treatment to
relieve the hemorrhaging, so there's a minimum possible
suffering of the cerebral tissue."
PREVIOUS STROKE
Last year Ricardo, a former Brazil defender and captain who
played for Paris St Germain in the 1990s, had a minor stroke due
to high blood pressure when he was Sao Paulo's coach.
Corinthians, early runaway leaders before managing only two
wins in their previous seven matches, went in front in the 19th
minute when striker Emerson's attempted cross curled into the
net but Palmeiras scored either side of halftime.
Striker Luan equalised for the team coached by Luiz Felipe
Scolari, who was in the stands serving a suspension, and
debutant forward Fernandao hit the winner when he controlled
with his chest and volleyed home.
Third-placed Sao Paulo could also have overtaken Corinthians
but they drew 1-1 with South American champions Santos in their
"clasico" at the Vila Belmiro.
Teenage Brazil forward Lucas opened the scoring on the
stroke of halftime when he went on a run from close to the
centre circle, dribbling past two defenders at speed and
shooting across the face of goal into the net.
However, down to 10 men for more than an hour after
Carlinhos Paraiba was sent off for a second booking, Sao Paulo
conceded an equaliser 10 minutes from time when Paulo Henrique
Ganso found the top corner with a shot from outside the box.
Argentine forward Walter Montillo scored twice to give
Cruzeiro a 2-1 win over Atletico Mineiro in the Belo Horizonte
derby at the Alligator's Arena.
