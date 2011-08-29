RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 Two supporters of Brazil club Palmeiras suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital on Sunday in fighting between fans and police that marred the team's 2-1 victory over Corinthians in a Sao Paulo derby.

In further drama to hit the Brazilian championship, Vasco da Gama's young coach Ricardo Gomes also had emergency surgery in hospital after suffering a stroke during his team's 0-0 draw with Flamengo.

"Two fans of a supporters' organisation who came from the city of Sao Paulo were shot," an officer of the Sao Paulo state police said after the incident in the city of Prudente where the match was played at a neutral ground.

"We still don't know who did the shooting, but we have information there were armed Palmeiras fans and we're still gathering information," he told the Sportv channel.

Flamengo, a man short for nearly 50 minutes after defender Wellington was sent off, failed to profit from Corinthians' defeat and were unable to snatch the lead in the standings when they were held by Vasco in a Rio derby at the Engenhao.

After 19 matches, Corinthians have 37 points, Flamengo 36, Sao Paulo and Vasco both 35 and Botafogo, who beat title holders Fluminense 2-1 in another Rio derby on Saturday, 34.

The match at the Engenhao was interrupted during the second half when the 46-year-old Ricardo suffered pains while on the bench and was taken to hospital where the diagnosis was a stroke with haemorrhaging.

Vasco's team doctor Clovis Munhoz said: "His condition is of concern. The initial treatment is a surgical treatment to relieve the hemorrhaging, so there's a minimum possible suffering of the cerebral tissue."

PREVIOUS STROKE

Last year Ricardo, a former Brazil defender and captain who played for Paris St Germain in the 1990s, had a minor stroke due to high blood pressure when he was Sao Paulo's coach.

Corinthians, early runaway leaders before managing only two wins in their previous seven matches, went in front in the 19th minute when striker Emerson's attempted cross curled into the net but Palmeiras scored either side of halftime.

Striker Luan equalised for the team coached by Luiz Felipe Scolari, who was in the stands serving a suspension, and debutant forward Fernandao hit the winner when he controlled with his chest and volleyed home.

Third-placed Sao Paulo could also have overtaken Corinthians but they drew 1-1 with South American champions Santos in their "clasico" at the Vila Belmiro.

Teenage Brazil forward Lucas opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime when he went on a run from close to the centre circle, dribbling past two defenders at speed and shooting across the face of goal into the net.

However, down to 10 men for more than an hour after Carlinhos Paraiba was sent off for a second booking, Sao Paulo conceded an equaliser 10 minutes from time when Paulo Henrique Ganso found the top corner with a shot from outside the box.

Argentine forward Walter Montillo scored twice to give Cruzeiro a 2-1 win over Atletico Mineiro in the Belo Horizonte derby at the Alligator's Arena.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Ian Ransom)

