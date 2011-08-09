STUTTGART, Germany Aug 9 Brazil coach Mano Menezes displayed a laidback approach far removed from his argumentative predecessor Dunga as he brushed off the pressure following his team's Copa America failure on Tuesday.

Menezes, whose side face Germany in a friendly on Wednesday, said he would not be sucked into the "whirlpool of opinions" which followed his team's shock quarter-final exit to Paraguay last month.

The mellow Menezes, a complete opposite of the famously table-thumping Dunga who was fired after last year's quarter-final exit at the World Cup, said his team was on the right track despite last month's setback.

"It's normal anywhere in the world to have high expectations and our country is the same," he said, without showing the slightest sign of frustration.

"If you don't know how to live with this, then you can't take on a responsibility such as the Brazilian team. Sometimes, you feel that people don't want to listen, no matter what you say, but this passes, we know that everyone wants the best for the team.

"The important thing is not to get lost in this whirlpool of opinions. We are good enough to beat any opponents, we always play to win the match and that is what we are going to do."

Brazil had an unhappy Copa America, managing only one win in four games and drawing with Paraguay and Venezuela in the group stage before being eliminated by their smaller neighbours.

In all those games, Brazil were let down by unusually poor finishing, something Menezes also swept aside.

"Finishing has never been a problem in Brazilian football, we are missing goals at the moment but it will pass," he said.

Menezes has been given the huge job of rebuilding Brazil and producing a side good enough to withstand the pressure of playing on home soil and winning the 2014 World Cup.

He has already shown that he has the appetite for a challenge.

SEVEN MEN

In 2005 he led Gremio -- one of Brazil's biggest clubs -- out of the second division, clinching promotion in a playoff game against Nautico which they won 1-0 despite being reduced to seven men after four red cards.

Within two years, he had taken them to the Libertadores Cup final.

He then joined Corinthians, another top Brazilian club, after they had been relegated and led them straight back to the top flight.

In his year in charge of Brazil, he has tried to move back towards their traditional passing game rather than the physical approach favoured by Dunga.

Menezes said he was encouraged by performances under his leadership, even in matches Brazil had lost.

"I don't like to base everything around the result," said Menezes.

"Our method is to play good games against high-level opponents. We have never been dominated by the opposition, even against Argentina and France when we lost.

"The most important thing is to find something consistent which shows we are progressing, something which backs up our methods, or which tells us we should change what we are doing."

