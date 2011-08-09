By Brian Homewood
STUTTGART, Germany Aug 9 Brazil coach Mano
Menezes displayed a laidback approach far removed from his
argumentative predecessor Dunga as he brushed off the pressure
following his team's Copa America failure on Tuesday.
Menezes, whose side face Germany in a friendly on Wednesday,
said he would not be sucked into the "whirlpool of opinions"
which followed his team's shock quarter-final exit to Paraguay
last month.
The mellow Menezes, a complete opposite of the famously
table-thumping Dunga who was fired after last year's
quarter-final exit at the World Cup, said his team was on the
right track despite last month's setback.
"It's normal anywhere in the world to have high expectations
and our country is the same," he said, without showing the
slightest sign of frustration.
"If you don't know how to live with this, then you can't
take on a responsibility such as the Brazilian team. Sometimes,
you feel that people don't want to listen, no matter what you
say, but this passes, we know that everyone wants the best for
the team.
"The important thing is not to get lost in this whirlpool of
opinions. We are good enough to beat any opponents, we always
play to win the match and that is what we are going to do."
Brazil had an unhappy Copa America, managing only one win in
four games and drawing with Paraguay and Venezuela in the group
stage before being eliminated by their smaller neighbours.
In all those games, Brazil were let down by unusually poor
finishing, something Menezes also swept aside.
"Finishing has never been a problem in Brazilian football,
we are missing goals at the moment but it will pass," he said.
Menezes has been given the huge job of rebuilding Brazil and
producing a side good enough to withstand the pressure of
playing on home soil and winning the 2014 World Cup.
He has already shown that he has the appetite for a
challenge.
SEVEN MEN
In 2005 he led Gremio -- one of Brazil's biggest clubs --
out of the second division, clinching promotion in a playoff
game against Nautico which they won 1-0 despite being reduced to
seven men after four red cards.
Within two years, he had taken them to the Libertadores Cup
final.
He then joined Corinthians, another top Brazilian club,
after they had been relegated and led them straight back to the
top flight.
In his year in charge of Brazil, he has tried to move back
towards their traditional passing game rather than the physical
approach favoured by Dunga.
Menezes said he was encouraged by performances under his
leadership, even in matches Brazil had lost.
"I don't like to base everything around the result," said
Menezes.
"Our method is to play good games against high-level
opponents. We have never been dominated by the opposition, even
against Argentina and France when we lost.
"The most important thing is to find something consistent
which shows we are progressing, something which backs up our
methods, or which tells us we should change what we are doing."
