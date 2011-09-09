- RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8
Liedson scored twice to give Corinthians a 2-1
win over Flamengo which kept them top of the Brazilian
championship in a bad-tempered match between the country's most
popular clubs on Thursday.
The former Portugal striker's brace came after he had been
punched in the stomach by Flamengo's Gustavo in an off-the-ball
incident caught by television cameras but missed by referee.
Flamengo, who completed seven games without a win to stay
fifth, went ahead when Deivid scored in the 29th minute of
Thursday's game following Ronaldinho's corner.
Former Sporting striker Liedson levelled just after the hour
and grabbed the winner with two minutes left, both with
first-time shots from inside the penalty area.
Corinthians have 43 points from 21 games, two ahead of Sao
Paulo and Vasco da Gama.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brian Homewood;
Editing by Alastair Himmer;To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories