Jan 12 Brazil will play friendlies against
Bosnia, Denmark, the United States, Mexico and Argentina in 2012
as they seek to land the only major trophy not in their
cupboard, the Olympic title.
First up for the five-times world champions are Bosnia in
Switzerland on Feb. 28, then Denmark in Hamburg on May 26, the
Brazilian Football Confederation said on their website
(www.cbf.com.br) on Thursday.
Brazil will then head across the Atlantic Ocean for matches
against the United States on May 30 or 31 in either Boston or
Washington, Mexico in Dallas on June 3 and Argentina in New
Jersey on June 9.
Under coach Mano Menezes, who took charge in 2010, Brazil
suffered an embarrassing Copa America campaign as holders. They
crashed out in the quarter-finals to Paraguay on penalties in
July.
They then lost to Germany for the first time in 18 years in
August. They were also beaten 1-0 by France last February.
The Olympic tournament takes place from July 25-Aug. 11.
