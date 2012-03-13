WARSAW, March 13 Five-times world
champions Brazil will play Japan in a friendly international in
the Polish city of Wroclaw on Oct. 16, city officials said on
Tuesday.
Wroclaw is one of the four cities in Poland that will stage
matches during Euro 2012, which the country is co-hosting with
Ukraine from June 8 to July 1.
"Japan and Brazil want to play in Europe and we are lucky
enough to be (located) right in between," Wroclaw mayor Rafal
Dutkiewicz was quoted as saying on the south-western city
stadium's official website.
"We bet that after the Euro emotions in June there will
still be hunger for more spectacular matches."
At this year's European championship, Wroclaw will host
three Group A matches, featuring Poland, Greece, Russia and
Czech Republic.
Brazil are gearing up for the 2014 World Cup on home soil.
Their preparations took a blow when Ricardo Teixeira, the
controversial head of the Brazilian Football Confederation and
the man charged with organising the tournament, quit on Monday
following a string of corruption scandals.
