WARSAW, March 13 Five-times world champions Brazil will play Japan in a friendly international in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Oct. 16, city officials said on Tuesday.

Wroclaw is one of the four cities in Poland that will stage matches during Euro 2012, which the country is co-hosting with Ukraine from June 8 to July 1.

"Japan and Brazil want to play in Europe and we are lucky enough to be (located) right in between," Wroclaw mayor Rafal Dutkiewicz was quoted as saying on the south-western city stadium's official website.

"We bet that after the Euro emotions in June there will still be hunger for more spectacular matches."

At this year's European championship, Wroclaw will host three Group A matches, featuring Poland, Greece, Russia and Czech Republic.

Brazil are gearing up for the 2014 World Cup on home soil.

Their preparations took a blow when Ricardo Teixeira, the controversial head of the Brazilian Football Confederation and the man charged with organising the tournament, quit on Monday following a string of corruption scandals. (Reporting by Joanna Bronowicka and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Sonia Oxley)