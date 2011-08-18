Aug 1 7 (Reuters) -
Results and standings from the Brazilian
championship matches on Wednesday
Atletico Mineiro 2 Corinthians 3
Atletico Paranaense 2 Cruzeiro 1
Avai 0 Vasco da Gama 2
Ceara 3 Gremio 0
Fluminense 3 Figueirense 0
Internacional 1 Botafogo 0
Santos 2 Coritiba 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 17 11 4 2 29 14 37
2 Flamengo 16 9 7 0 30 15 34
3 Vasco da Gama 17 10 3 4 25 20 33
4 Sao Paulo 16 10 2 4 27 20 32
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 17 8 4 5 24 17 28
6 Palmeiras 16 7 6 3 21 11 27
7 Internacional 17 7 5 5 25 20 26
8 Fluminense 16 8 0 8 19 17 24
9 Coritiba 17 7 3 7 31 23 24
10 Figueirense 17 6 5 6 17 21 23
11 Ceara 17 6 4 7 24 27 22
12 Cruzeiro 17 6 3 8 23 19 21
-------------------------
13 Esporte Clube Bahia 16 4 7 5 19 21 19
14 Gremio 16 4 6 6 16 21 18
15 Goianense 16 4 4 8 15 19 16
16 Atletico Paranaense 17 4 4 9 17 25 16
-------------------------
17 Santos 15 4 3 8 18 25 15
18 Atletico Mineiro 17 4 3 10 22 33 15
19 Avai 17 3 4 10 18 38 13
20 America-MG 16 2 5 9 18 32 11
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
