Aug 21 Brazilian championshp results and
standings on Sunday
Atletico Paranaense 2 America-MG 2
Avai 0 Coritiba 0
Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Santos 2
Goianense 1 Gremio 0
Internacional 2 Flamengo 2
Sao Paulo 1 Palmeiras 1
Vasco da Gama 1 Fluminense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 18 11 4 3 29 16 37
2 Flamengo 18 9 8 1 33 21 35
3 Sao Paulo 18 10 4 4 29 22 34
4 Vasco da Gama 18 10 4 4 26 21 34
5 Botafogo 18 9 4 5 27 18 31
6 Palmeiras 18 7 8 3 23 13 29
7 Internacional 18 7 6 5 27 22 27
8 Figueirense 18 7 5 6 19 21 26
9 Fluminense 17 8 1 8 20 18 25
10 Coritiba 18 7 4 7 31 23 25
11 Cruzeiro 18 7 3 8 24 19 24
12 Goianense 18 6 4 8 20 20 22
13 Ceara 18 6 4 8 24 28 22
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 18 4 8 6 21 24 20
15 Santos 16 5 3 8 20 26 18
16 Gremio 17 4 6 7 16 22 18
17 Atletico Paranaense 18 4 5 9 19 27 17
18 Atletico Mineiro 18 4 3 11 23 36 15
19 Avai 18 3 5 10 18 38 14
20 America-MG 18 2 7 9 21 35 13
