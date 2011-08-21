Aug 21 Brazilian championshp results and standings on Sunday Atletico Paranaense 2 America-MG 2 Avai 0 Coritiba 0 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Santos 2 Goianense 1 Gremio 0 Internacional 2 Flamengo 2 Sao Paulo 1 Palmeiras 1 Vasco da Gama 1 Fluminense 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 18 11 4 3 29 16 37 2 Flamengo 18 9 8 1 33 21 35 3 Sao Paulo 18 10 4 4 29 22 34 4 Vasco da Gama 18 10 4 4 26 21 34 5 Botafogo 18 9 4 5 27 18 31 6 Palmeiras 18 7 8 3 23 13 29 7 Internacional 18 7 6 5 27 22 27 8 Figueirense 18 7 5 6 19 21 26 9 Fluminense 17 8 1 8 20 18 25 10 Coritiba 18 7 4 7 31 23 25 11 Cruzeiro 18 7 3 8 24 19 24 12 Goianense 18 6 4 8 20 20 22 13 Ceara 18 6 4 8 24 28 22 14 Esporte Clube Bahia 18 4 8 6 21 24 20 15 Santos 16 5 3 8 20 26 18 16 Gremio 17 4 6 7 16 22 18 17 Atletico Paranaense 18 4 5 9 19 27 17 18 Atletico Mineiro 18 4 3 11 23 36 15 19 Avai 18 3 5 10 18 38 14 20 America-MG 18 2 7 9 21 35 13 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)