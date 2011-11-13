Nov 13 Brazilian championship standings after
Sunday's matches
Ceara 2 Santos 3
Corinthians 2 Atletico Paranaense 1
Coritiba 2 Flamengo 0
Cruzeiro 1 Internacional 0
Goianense 0 Esporte Clube Bahia 1
Gremio 2 Palmeiras 2
Vasco da Gama 2 Botafogo 0
Played on Saturday
Figueirense 2 Atletico Mineiro 1
Fluminense 1 America-MG 2
Sao Paulo 2 Avai 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 34 18 7 9 49 35 61
2 Vasco da Gama 34 17 10 7 51 37 61
3 Fluminense 34 18 2 14 49 44 56
4 Figueirense 34 15 11 8 45 39 56
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 34 16 7 11 49 40 55
6 Flamengo 34 14 13 7 57 46 55
7 Sao Paulo 34 14 11 9 50 42 53
8 Santos 34 15 6 13 52 48 51
9 Coritiba 34 14 9 11 54 38 51
10 Internacional 34 13 12 9 53 41 51
11 Gremio 34 13 8 13 42 46 47
12 Goianense 34 11 9 14 42 41 42
-------------------------
13 Esporte Clube Bahia 34 10 12 12 40 44 42
14 Palmeiras 34 9 15 10 39 38 42
15 Atletico Mineiro 34 11 6 17 42 51 39
16 Cruzeiro 34 10 7 17 39 47 37
-------------------------
17 Ceara 34 9 8 17 41 58 35
18 Atletico Paranaense 34 8 10 16 34 52 34
19 America-MG 34 6 13 15 45 59 31
20 Avai 34 7 8 19 44 71 29
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)