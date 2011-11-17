Nov 17 Results and standings from the Brazilian
championship after Wednesday's matches
- - - -
Avai 0 Cruzeiro 0
Ceara 0 Corinthians 1
Palmeiras 1 Vasco da Gama 1
America-MG 2 Botafogo 1
Atletico Paranaense 1 Sao Paulo 0
Fluminense 5 Gremio 4
Internacional 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 35 19 7 9 50 35 64
2 Vasco da Gama 35 17 11 7 52 38 62
3 Fluminense 35 19 2 14 54 48 59
4 Figueirense 34 15 11 8 45 39 56
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 35 16 7 12 50 42 55
6 Flamengo 34 14 13 7 57 46 55
7 Internacional 35 14 12 9 54 41 54
8 Sao Paulo 35 14 11 10 50 43 53
9 Santos 34 15 6 13 52 48 51
10 Coritiba 34 14 9 11 54 38 51
11 Gremio 35 13 8 14 46 51 47
12 Palmeiras 35 9 16 10 40 39 43
-------------------------
13 Goianense 34 11 9 14 42 41 42
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 35 10 12 13 40 45 42
15 Atletico Mineiro 34 11 6 17 42 51 39
16 Cruzeiro 35 10 8 17 39 47 38
-------------------------
17 Atletico Paranaense 35 9 10 16 35 52 37
18 Ceara 35 9 8 18 41 59 35
19 America-MG 35 7 13 15 47 60 34
20 Avai 35 7 9 19 44 71 30
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
