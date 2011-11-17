Nov 17 Results and standings from the Brazilian championship after Wednesday's matches

- - - - Avai 0 Cruzeiro 0 Ceara 0 Corinthians 1 Palmeiras 1 Vasco da Gama 1 America-MG 2 Botafogo 1 Atletico Paranaense 1 Sao Paulo 0 Fluminense 5 Gremio 4 Internacional 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 35 19 7 9 50 35 64 2 Vasco da Gama 35 17 11 7 52 38 62 3 Fluminense 35 19 2 14 54 48 59 4 Figueirense 34 15 11 8 45 39 56 ------------------------- 5 Botafogo 35 16 7 12 50 42 55 6 Flamengo 34 14 13 7 57 46 55 7 Internacional 35 14 12 9 54 41 54 8 Sao Paulo 35 14 11 10 50 43 53 9 Santos 34 15 6 13 52 48 51 10 Coritiba 34 14 9 11 54 38 51 11 Gremio 35 13 8 14 46 51 47 12 Palmeiras 35 9 16 10 40 39 43 ------------------------- 13 Goianense 34 11 9 14 42 41 42 14 Esporte Clube Bahia 35 10 12 13 40 45 42 15 Atletico Mineiro 34 11 6 17 42 51 39 16 Cruzeiro 35 10 8 17 39 47 38 ------------------------- 17 Atletico Paranaense 35 9 10 16 35 52 37 18 Ceara 35 9 8 18 41 59 35 19 America-MG 35 7 13 15 47 60 34 20 Avai 35 7 9 19 44 71 30 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation

