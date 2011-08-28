Aug 28 Results and standings from
the Brazilian
championship matches on Sunday
Atletico Mineiro 1 Cruzeiro 2
Ceara 3 Esporte Clube Bahia 0
Figueirense 2 Avai 3
Flamengo 0 Vasco da Gama 0
Gremio 2 Internacional 1
Palmeiras 2 Corinthians 1
Santos 1 Sao Paulo 1
Saturday, August 27
America-MG 1 Goianense 2
Coritiba 1 Atletico Paranaense 1
Fluminense 1 Botafogo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 19 11 4 4 30 18 37
2 Flamengo 19 9 9 1 33 21 36
3 Sao Paulo 19 10 5 4 30 23 35
4 Vasco da Gama 19 10 5 4 26 21 35
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 19 10 4 5 29 19 34
6 Palmeiras 19 8 8 3 25 14 32
7 Cruzeiro 19 8 3 8 26 20 27
8 Internacional 19 7 6 6 28 24 27
9 Coritiba 19 7 5 7 32 24 26
10 Figueirense 19 7 5 7 21 24 26
11 Fluminense 19 8 1 10 22 22 25
12 Goianense 19 7 4 8 22 21 25
-------------------------
13 Ceara 19 7 4 8 27 28 25
14 Santos 18 6 4 8 23 28 22
15 Gremio 18 5 6 7 18 23 21
16 Esporte Clube Bahia 19 4 8 7 21 27 20
-------------------------
17 Atletico Paranaense 19 4 6 9 20 28 18
18 Avai 19 4 5 10 21 40 17
19 Atletico Mineiro 19 4 3 12 24 38 15
20 America-MG 19 2 7 10 22 37 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
