- Oct 2 Brazilian championship results and standings on Sunday.

Atletico Mineiro 1 Ceara 1 Atletico Paranaense 2 Internacional 0 Figueirense 0 Coritiba 0 Goianense 2 Botafogo 0 Gremio 2 Cruzeiro 0 Sao Paulo 1 Flamengo 2 Vasco da Gama 2 Corinthians 2 Played on Saturday. Esporte Clube Bahia 3 Avai 2 Fluminense 3 Santos 2 Palmeiras 1 America-MG 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vasco da Gama 27 14 8 5 43 30 50 2 Corinthians 27 14 6 7 39 28 48 3 Sao Paulo 27 13 7 7 42 32 46 4 Botafogo 26 13 6 7 40 30 45 ------------------------- 5 Fluminense 27 14 2 11 37 33 44 6 Flamengo 27 11 11 5 44 35 44 7 Internacional 27 10 10 7 43 35 40 8 Palmeiras 27 9 13 5 33 26 40 9 Goianense 27 10 8 9 34 29 38 10 Coritiba 27 10 7 10 44 34 37 11 Figueirense 27 9 10 8 32 33 37 12 Gremio 26 10 6 10 31 33 36 ------------------------- 13 Santos 25 10 5 10 38 40 35 14 Esporte Clube Bahia 27 8 9 10 32 35 33 15 Ceara 27 8 7 12 34 45 31 16 Cruzeiro 27 8 5 14 31 35 29 ------------------------- 17 Atletico Paranaense 27 6 9 12 27 38 27 18 Atletico Mineiro 27 7 5 15 33 45 26 19 Avai 27 5 7 15 32 57 22 20 America-MG 27 3 11 13 33 49 20 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more soccer stories