- Oct 2 Brazilian championship
results and standings on Sunday.
Atletico Mineiro 1 Ceara 1
Atletico Paranaense 2 Internacional 0
Figueirense 0 Coritiba 0
Goianense 2 Botafogo 0
Gremio 2 Cruzeiro 0
Sao Paulo 1 Flamengo 2
Vasco da Gama 2 Corinthians 2
Played on Saturday.
Esporte Clube Bahia 3 Avai 2
Fluminense 3 Santos 2
Palmeiras 1 America-MG 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vasco da Gama 27 14 8 5 43 30 50
2 Corinthians 27 14 6 7 39 28 48
3 Sao Paulo 27 13 7 7 42 32 46
4 Botafogo 26 13 6 7 40 30 45
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 27 14 2 11 37 33 44
6 Flamengo 27 11 11 5 44 35 44
7 Internacional 27 10 10 7 43 35 40
8 Palmeiras 27 9 13 5 33 26 40
9 Goianense 27 10 8 9 34 29 38
10 Coritiba 27 10 7 10 44 34 37
11 Figueirense 27 9 10 8 32 33 37
12 Gremio 26 10 6 10 31 33 36
-------------------------
13 Santos 25 10 5 10 38 40 35
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 27 8 9 10 32 35 33
15 Ceara 27 8 7 12 34 45 31
16 Cruzeiro 27 8 5 14 31 35 29
-------------------------
17 Atletico Paranaense 27 6 9 12 27 38 27
18 Atletico Mineiro 27 7 5 15 33 45 26
19 Avai 27 5 7 15 32 57 22
20 America-MG 27 3 11 13 33 49 20
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
