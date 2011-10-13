Oct 1 2 (Reuters) -
Results and standings from the Brazilian
championship matches on Wednesday
Corinthians 0 Botafogo 2
Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Cruzeiro 0
Flamengo 1 Palmeiras 1
America-MG 4 Ceara 1
Avai 2 Goianense 2
Gremio 1 Figueirense 3
Sao Paulo 0 Internacional 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 29 15 6 8 42 30 51
2 Vasco da Gama 28 14 8 6 43 33 50
3 Botafogo 28 14 7 7 44 32 49
4 Sao Paulo 29 13 9 7 45 35 48
-------------------------
5 Flamengo 29 12 12 5 48 38 48
6 Fluminense 28 14 2 12 39 36 44
7 Internacional 29 11 11 7 46 35 44
8 Figueirense 29 10 11 8 36 35 41
9 Palmeiras 29 9 14 6 34 28 41
10 Coritiba 28 11 7 10 46 34 40
11 Gremio 29 11 6 12 33 38 39
12 Goianense 29 10 9 10 36 34 39
-------------------------
13 Santos 27 11 5 11 39 41 38
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 29 8 11 10 34 37 35
15 Ceara 29 8 8 13 36 50 32
16 Cruzeiro 29 8 7 14 34 38 31
-------------------------
17 Atletico Mineiro 28 7 6 15 33 45 27
18 Atletico Paranaense 28 6 9 13 27 41 27
19 Avai 29 6 8 15 37 59 26
20 America-MG 29 4 12 13 37 50 24
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
