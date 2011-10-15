Oct 15 Results and standings from the
Brazilian
championship on Saturday.
Ceara 0 Flamengo 1
Figueirense 2 America-MG 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 29 15 6 8 42 30 51
2 Vasco da Gama 29 14 9 6 45 35 51
3 Flamengo 30 13 12 5 49 38 51
4 Botafogo 28 14 7 7 44 32 49
5 Sao Paulo 29 13 9 7 45 35 48
6 Fluminense 29 15 2 12 42 37 47
7 Internacional 29 11 11 7 46 35 44
8 Figueirense 30 11 11 8 38 36 44
9 Palmeiras 29 9 14 6 34 28 41
10 Coritiba 29 11 7 11 47 37 40
11 Gremio 29 11 6 12 33 38 39
12 Goianense 29 10 9 10 36 34 39
13 Santos 28 11 5 12 40 43 38
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 29 8 11 10 34 37 35
15 Ceara 30 8 8 14 36 51 32
16 Cruzeiro 29 8 7 14 34 38 31
17 Atletico Mineiro 29 8 6 15 35 46 30
18 Atletico Paranaense 29 6 10 13 29 43 28
19 Avai 29 6 8 15 37 59 26
20 America-MG 30 4 12 14 38 52 24
