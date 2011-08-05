Aug 4 Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday. Fluminense 2 Internacional 0 Goianense 0 Atletico Paranaense 3 Sao Paulo 3 Esporte Clube Bahia 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 13 10 1 2 23 9 31 2 Flamengo 14 8 6 0 27 13 30 3 Sao Paulo 14 9 1 4 23 17 28 4 Vasco da Gama 14 8 3 3 22 16 27

5 Palmeiras 14 7 5 2 21 10 26 6 Botafogo 14 6 4 4 16 14 22 7 Fluminense 13 7 0 6 15 12 21 8 Internacional 14 5 4 5 20 17 19 9 Figueirense 14 5 4 5 13 15 19 10 Coritiba 14 5 3 6 25 20 18 11 Cruzeiro 14 5 3 6 15 14 18 12 Ceara 14 5 3 6 19 24 18 13 Atletico Mineiro 14 4 3 7 19 25 15 14 Esporte Clube Bahia 14 3 6 5 16 19 15 15 Gremio 13 3 5 5 14 17 14 16 Goianense 14 3 4 7 12 17 13 17 Avai 14 3 4 7 17 29 13 18 Santos 11 3 2 6 15 20 11 19 Atletico Paranaense 14 3 2 9 12 21 11 20 America-MG 14 1 5 8 13 28 8