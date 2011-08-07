Aug 7, Brazilian championship
r esults and standings on Sunday
America-MG 3 Fluminense 0
Atletico Paranaense 1 Corinthians 1
Avai 1 Sao Paulo 2
Botafogo 4 Vasco da Gama 0
Esporte Clube Bahia 2 Goianense 1
Internacional 3 Cruzeiro 2
Santos 1 Ceara 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Flamengo 15 9 6 0 28 13 33
2 Corinthians 14 10 2 2 24 10 32
3 Sao Paulo 15 10 1 4 25 18 31
4 Vasco da Gama 15 8 3 4 22 20 27
5 Palmeiras 15 7 6 2 21 10 27
6 Botafogo 15 7 4 4 20 14 25
7 Internacional 15 6 4 5 23 19 22
8 Figueirense 15 6 4 5 15 16 22
9 Fluminense 14 7 0 7 15 15 21
10 Coritiba 15 5 3 7 25 21 18
11 Cruzeiro 15 5 3 7 17 17 18
12 Ceara 15 5 3 7 19 25 18
13 Esporte Clube Bahia 15 4 6 5 18 20 18
14 Atletico Mineiro 15 4 3 8 20 27 15
15 Gremio 14 3 6 5 14 17 15
16 Santos 12 4 2 6 16 20 14
17 Goianense 15 3 4 8 13 19 13
18 Avai 15 3 4 8 18 31 13
19 Atletico Paranaense 15 3 3 9 13 22 12
20 America-MG 15 2 5 8 16 28 11
