Oct 1 Results and standings from the Brazilian championship on Saturday. Esporte Clube Bahia 3 Avai 2 Fluminense 3 Santos 2 Palmeiras 1 America-MG 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vasco da Gama 26 14 7 5 41 28 49 2 Corinthians 26 14 5 7 37 26 47 3 Sao Paulo 26 13 7 6 41 30 46 4 Botafogo 25 13 6 6 40 28 45 5 Fluminense 27 14 2 11 37 33 44 6 Flamengo 26 10 11 5 42 34 41 7 Internacional 26 10 10 6 43 33 40 8 Palmeiras 27 9 13 5 33 26 40 9 Coritiba 26 10 6 10 44 34 36 10 Figueirense 26 9 9 8 32 33 36 11 Santos 25 10 5 10 38 40 35 12 Goianense 26 9 8 9 32 29 35 13 Gremio 25 9 6 10 29 33 33 14 Esporte Clube 27 8 9 10 32 35 33 15 Ceara 26 8 6 12 33 44 30 16 Cruzeiro 26 8 5 13 31 33 29 17 Atletico Mineiro 26 7 4 15 32 44 25 18 Atletico Paranaense 26 5 9 12 25 38 24 19 Avai 27 5 7 15 32 57 22 20 America-MG 27 3 11 13 33 49 20 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)