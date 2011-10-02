Oct 1 Results and standings from the Brazilian
championship on Saturday.
Esporte Clube Bahia 3 Avai 2
Fluminense 3 Santos 2
Palmeiras 1 America-MG 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vasco da Gama 26 14 7 5 41 28 49
2 Corinthians 26 14 5 7 37 26 47
3 Sao Paulo 26 13 7 6 41 30 46
4 Botafogo 25 13 6 6 40 28 45
5 Fluminense 27 14 2 11 37 33 44
6 Flamengo 26 10 11 5 42 34 41
7 Internacional 26 10 10 6 43 33 40
8 Palmeiras 27 9 13 5 33 26 40
9 Coritiba 26 10 6 10 44 34 36
10 Figueirense 26 9 9 8 32 33 36
11 Santos 25 10 5 10 38 40 35
12 Goianense 26 9 8 9 32 29 35
13 Gremio 25 9 6 10 29 33 33
14 Esporte Clube 27 8 9 10 32 35 33
15 Ceara 26 8 6 12 33 44 30
16 Cruzeiro 26 8 5 13 31 33 29
17 Atletico Mineiro 26 7 4 15 32 44 25
18 Atletico Paranaense 26 5 9 12 25 38 24
19 Avai 27 5 7 15 32 57 22
20 America-MG 27 3 11 13 33 49 20
