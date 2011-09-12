Sept 12 Results and standings from Brazilian
championship matches at the weekend:
Played on Sunday
Atletico Mineiro 2 Esporte Clube Bahia 0
Ceara 1 Goianense 1
Coritiba 5 Botafogo 0
Figueirense 1 Vasco da Gama 1
Flamengo 1 Atletico Paranaense 2
Fluminense 1 Corinthians 0
Gremio 1 Sao Paulo 0
Palmeiras 0 Internacional 3
Played on Saturday
America-MG 2 Avai 2
Santos 1 Cruzeiro 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 23 13 4 6 35 23 43
2 Vasco da Gama 23 12 6 5 33 27 42
3 Sao Paulo 23 12 5 6 35 28 41
4 Botafogo 22 12 4 6 36 25 40
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 23 12 1 10 30 26 37
6 Flamengo 23 9 9 5 38 31 36
7 Internacional 23 9 8 6 39 30 35
8 Palmeiras 23 8 10 5 29 23 34
9 Coritiba 23 9 5 9 39 29 32
10 Figueirense 23 8 7 8 28 30 31
11 Goianense 23 8 6 9 29 27 30
12 Gremio 22 8 6 8 27 27 30
-------------------------
13 Santos 21 8 5 8 29 32 29
14 Cruzeiro 23 8 4 11 30 28 28
15 Ceara 23 7 6 10 30 37 27
16 Atletico Mineiro 23 7 3 13 30 40 24
-------------------------
17 Esporte Clube Bahia 23 5 9 9 25 32 24
18 Atletico Paranaense 23 5 7 11 24 36 22
19 Avai 23 5 6 12 27 48 21
20 America-MG 23 3 9 11 30 44 18
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
