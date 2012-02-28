ST GALLEN, Switzerland Feb 28 Ronaldinho and David Luiz were both given a public ticking off on Tuesday by Brazil coach Mano Menezes, who told them their performances in the 2-1 win over Bosnia were below their normal standards.

Menezes said that Brazil's moves had tended to break down when they reached Ronaldinho, who was recalled to the side last year after being left out of the 2010 World Cup squad by Dunga.

"I think he was below his usual standards," Menezes told reporters, referring to the 31-year-old former AC Milan and Barcelona player.

"On several occasions, the moves ended there, he didn't continue the moves or provide the final pass which he is capable of and which is a characteristic of his."

Defender David Luiz continued his unhappy spell of form with a mistake that led to Bosnia's goal, a week after his nightmare performance for Chelsea against Napoli in the Champions League.

Menezes said mistakes were part of the game but that Luiz, who was marking Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko, had let his error affect him for the rest of the game.

"He lost concentration because of a mistake which is normal in the life of a footballer," said Menezes. "Individually, he was not up to his usual standards, and he knows that. We had a chat after the game and halftime."

"He marked a player who is very difficult to mark. Dzeko likes a physical battle, he accepted this type of battle and lost out twice in individual tussles."

