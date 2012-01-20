ASUNCION Jan 20 Former Paraguay striker
Salvador Cabanas is set to make a professional comeback two
years after almost being killed when he was shot in the head in
a Mexico City bar in January 2010.
The 31-year-old will play for Paraguayan third division 12
de Octubre, the club where he began his career in 1997 in
Itagua, 30km from Asuncion, club president Luis Salinas told
Reuters on Friday.
"We're waiting for this moment with a lot of expectations
and emotion," said Salinas ahead of Cabanas's official
presentation as a squad member on Friday evening.
"He always wanted to return to the club where he was 'born'
(as a player) and where he feels at home. On Monday he will put
on the (team's blue and white) gear and start training."
Cabanas, who missed the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where
he was expected to shine for Paraguay, was shot in the head in
the bathroom of a Mexico City bar during an argument with an
alleged drugs dealer, who was arrested last year.
After weeks in a Mexico City hospital where doctors decided
against removing the bullet, which is still in his head, Cabanas
continued his recovery in a clinic in Buenos Aires before
returning home to Paraguay.
"Salvador is well. He's lacking a few things like rhythm,
speed, but he'll still continue with his treatment at the same
time as he practices with his club," his father Dionisio said.
"This is something very emotional for the family because
we've suffered a lot," he said.
Part of Cabanas's recovery has included practising as a
guest with leading Paraguayan first division side Libertad since
February 2010 and in August he took part in a friendly between
Paraguay and his former club America, playing a few minutes for
each.
Cabanas first moved abroad when he joined Chilean first
division side Audax Italiano from 12 de Octubre. From there he
moved to Chiapas in Mexico in 2003 and was transferred to the
Azteca-based America in the Mexican capital in 2006.
