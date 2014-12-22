BOGOTA Dec 22 Little brotherly love was lost between Alex and Miller Bolanos who met on opposite sides in the Ecuadorean league championship final at the weekend.

Alex, a defender with Barcelona SC, was booked twice early on for fouls on his brother and was sent off in the 10th minute with striker Miller scoring twice in the last 10 to secure a 3-0 second leg victory for Emelec.

Emelec won 4-1 on aggregate after the first leg, also played in Guayaquil where they share a bitter rivalry with Barcelona in the "Shipyard derby", finished as a 1-1 draw at Barcelona on Wednesday.

The club's 12th title was a double success for Emelec's coach, Argentine-born former Bolivia international Gustavo Quinteros, as they retained the crown they won last year.

Argentine Gustavo Costas celebrated the Colombian title with Santa Fe, his fifth as a coach in four different countries, after his side drew 1-1 at home to Independiente Medellin at El Campin in the second leg of the final for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

"The players were the key to this victory and they deserve it. I've been a champion in several countries and it's all down to hard work," said Costas, who won titles with Alianza Lima in Peru twice, Cerro Porteno in Paraguay and Barcelona SC in Ecuador.

Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, reserve to Arsenal's David Ospina in the Colombia side that reached this year's World Cup quarter-finals in Brazil, was the man of the match with a string of fine saves.

Sporting Cristal, coached by Argentine Daniel Ahmed, were crowned Peruvian champions for the 17th time.

They beat Juan Aurich 3-2 after extra time in a playoff on neutral ground in the northern city of Trujillo after finishing 2-2 on aggregate over the two legs of the final.

Young forward Edinson Chavez scored the winner with a volley from Peru defender Yosimar Yotun's left cross seven minutes from the end of extra time following a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes.

Bolivar, coached by Basque Xabier Askargorta who took a Bolivian side that included Quinteros to their last World Cup finals in 1994, won the Apertura, first of two championships in the Bolivian season, by one point from Oriente Petrolero.

Bolivar, who sealed the championship with a 3-0 away win over Blooming on the final day on Sunday, will meet the winners of the Clausura at the end of the 2014/15 season for the title. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito, Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota and Marco Aquino in Lima; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)