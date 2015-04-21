April 21 Each goal scored and penalty saved during the Copa America will be worth $10,000 to the Scholas charity backed by the Vatican for social projects in Latin America, organisers said on Tuesday.

The "Goals for Scholas" accord by which the charity will receive $10,000 for every goal and saved penalty was signed by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the presence of Pope Francis at the Vatican.

"This is a very important step because sport is a tool for social education. Sports teaches solidarity and to work in a team," the pope said.

An average of 72 goals were scored in the last three Copa Americas. The 2015 tournament will be played in Chile from June 11-July 4. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)