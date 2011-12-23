Dec 22 Napoli-bound striker Eduardo Vargas was sent off as Universidad de Chile's 36-match unbeaten run came to an end when they were beaten 2-1 by Universidad Catolica on Thursday.

Despite the defeat at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, which came courtesy of a late winner from Catolica's Jose Luis Villanueva, "La U" advanced to next week's Chilean Clausura championship final.

The semi-final tie ended 3-3 and Universidad de Chile, who won the first leg 2-1 on Sunday, went through having placed higher in the standings at the end of the league phase of the championship. They will meet Cobreloa in the two-legged final next Monday and Thursday.

Midfielder Kevin Harbottle put Catolica ahead on the stroke of halftime before Vargas was shown two yellow cards in less than three minutes and ordered off for dissent eight minutes into the second half.

Down to ten men, Universidad de Chile still managed to equalise on the hour with a superb shot from defender Osvaldo Gonzalez into the top corner.

Catolica then had midfielder Francisco Silva sent off with ten minutes to go before substitute Villanueva's winner three minutes into added time.

Vargas, 11-goal top scorer in the Copa Sudamericana, South America's second-tier club competition his team won last week, is set to move to Napoli next month.

The 22-year-old will have a medical in Chile before the deal is closed, Napoli said earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)