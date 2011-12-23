Dec 22 Napoli-bound striker Eduardo Vargas
was sent off as Universidad de Chile's 36-match unbeaten run
came to an end when they were beaten 2-1 by Universidad Catolica
on Thursday.
Despite the defeat at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago,
which came courtesy of a late winner from Catolica's Jose Luis
Villanueva, "La U" advanced to next week's Chilean Clausura
championship final.
The semi-final tie ended 3-3 and Universidad de Chile, who
won the first leg 2-1 on Sunday, went through having placed
higher in the standings at the end of the league phase of the
championship. They will meet Cobreloa in the two-legged final
next Monday and Thursday.
Midfielder Kevin Harbottle put Catolica ahead on the stroke
of halftime before Vargas was shown two yellow cards in less
than three minutes and ordered off for dissent eight minutes
into the second half.
Down to ten men, Universidad de Chile still managed to
equalise on the hour with a superb shot from defender Osvaldo
Gonzalez into the top corner.
Catolica then had midfielder Francisco Silva sent off with
ten minutes to go before substitute Villanueva's winner three
minutes into added time.
Vargas, 11-goal top scorer in the Copa Sudamericana, South
America's second-tier club competition his team won last week,
is set to move to Napoli next month.
The 22-year-old will have a medical in Chile before the deal
is closed, Napoli said earlier on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)