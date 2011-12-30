SANTIAGO Dec 29 Chilean Footballer of the
Year Eduardo Vargas was on target for Universidad de Chile as
they romped to the Clausura title with a 3-0 victory over
Cobreloa at the Estadio Nacional on Thursday.
"La U", as the team are popularly known, scored three goals
in 11 first-half minutes to settle the final having been held to
a 0-0 in the first leg in the northern mining town of Calama on
Monday.
It was their third title of their most successful season
having also won the Apertura in the first half of the year and
the Copa Sudamericana earlier this month.
Coach Jorge Sampaoli's team also went a Chilean record 36
matches unbeaten before a semi-final second leg defeat by
Universidad Catolica last week.
Striker Gustavo Canales opened the scoring in the 24th
minute by tapping home a cross from midfielder Charles Aranguiz.
Napoli-bound Vargas, who missed the first leg against his
first club through suspension and was playing his last match for
La U, lobbed goalkeeper Nicolas Peric for the second goal four
minutes later.
Substitute Matias Rodriguez rounded off the scoring in the
35th minute.
"It was the ideal, dream year. We know it's very hard to win
three titles in a year but we did it," Rodriguez told reporters.
Sampaoli, who had to watch the match from the stands having
been sent off in the first leg, said: "This has a lot to do with
the squad's self-belief."
Universidad de Chile, now with 15 league titles, are the
country's second most successful club after Colo Colo (29).
(Reporting by Claudio Cerda; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)