SANTIAGO Dec 29 Chilean Footballer of the Year Eduardo Vargas was on target for Universidad de Chile as they romped to the Clausura title with a 3-0 victory over Cobreloa at the Estadio Nacional on Thursday.

"La U", as the team are popularly known, scored three goals in 11 first-half minutes to settle the final having been held to a 0-0 in the first leg in the northern mining town of Calama on Monday.

It was their third title of their most successful season having also won the Apertura in the first half of the year and the Copa Sudamericana earlier this month.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli's team also went a Chilean record 36 matches unbeaten before a semi-final second leg defeat by Universidad Catolica last week.

Striker Gustavo Canales opened the scoring in the 24th minute by tapping home a cross from midfielder Charles Aranguiz.

Napoli-bound Vargas, who missed the first leg against his first club through suspension and was playing his last match for La U, lobbed goalkeeper Nicolas Peric for the second goal four minutes later.

Substitute Matias Rodriguez rounded off the scoring in the 35th minute.

"It was the ideal, dream year. We know it's very hard to win three titles in a year but we did it," Rodriguez told reporters.

Sampaoli, who had to watch the match from the stands having been sent off in the first leg, said: "This has a lot to do with the squad's self-belief."

Universidad de Chile, now with 15 league titles, are the country's second most successful club after Colo Colo (29). (Reporting by Claudio Cerda; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)