Dec 9 Huachipato won their second Chilean league title when they beat Union Espanola 3-2 on penalties at the end of a nail-biting Clausura championship final second leg on Sunday.

The surprise winners from the south of the country, whose only previous title was in 1974, took the final to a shootout with an 89th-minute goal from striker Manuel Villalobos.

That goal made the score 3-1 at Huachipato's CAP stadium in Talcahuano after they had lost the first leg in Santiago by the same score in midweek.

"There are times when things dont work out but others when they do and today we're champions, we're the best," said Huachipato coach Jorge Pellicer.

Huachipato succeeded Apertura championship winners Universidad de Chile, who had dominated Chilean football for a year and a half.

Huachipato, known as the Steelers, fell 2-1 behind in the shootout after both their regular-time scorers, including two-goal Daniel Gonzalez, missed their penalties.

However, six-times champions Union Espanola missed the last three of their six penalties and Huachipato's Argentine left back Omar Merlo slotted home the winning kick.

In neighbouring Peru, Sporting Cristal won their 16th Peruvian first division title beating promoted Real Garcilaso 1-0 in each leg of the final with both goals from striker Junior Ross. (Reporting by Rex Gowar from London; editing by Ian Ransom)