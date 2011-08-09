BOGOTA Aug 9 Colombia coach Hernan Dario Gomez has resigned after apologising publicly on Monday for punching a woman in a bar, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said.

"This morning, after a deep personal reflection, seeking the best benefit for the country, the Colombian national team, the federation and the sponsors, and accepting the consequences of his acts, Hernan Dario Gomez presented his resignation from his position as coach," the FCF said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Ken Ferris; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on the newslink:

for South American soccer