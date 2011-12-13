BOGOTA Dec 13 Colombia coach Leonel Alvarez was sacked on Tuesday after being in charge for only three South American 2014 World Cup qualifiers including a home defeat by Argentina.

"Unfortunately, we are ending the work contract with professor Leonel Alvarez and we are starting a selection process for a new coach," Colombian Football Federation president Luis Bedoya told reporters.

Alvarez, a midfielder in Colombia's fine team of the 1990s, had only been in the job since September when he replaced Hernan Dario Gomez, who resigned after a hitting a woman in a nightclub scandal.

He began with a 2-1 win over Bolivia in October at high altitude in La Paz, never an easy venue for the visitors, but in two home matches in Barranquilla in November Colombia were held 1-1 by Venezuela and lost 2-1 to Argentina, both times after taking the lead. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ken Ferris)