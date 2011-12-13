BOGOTA Dec 13 Colombia coach Leonel
Alvarez was sacked on Tuesday after being in charge for only
three South American 2014 World Cup qualifiers including a home
defeat by Argentina.
"Unfortunately, we are ending the work contract with
professor Leonel Alvarez and we are starting a selection process
for a new coach," Colombian Football Federation president Luis
Bedoya told reporters.
Alvarez, a midfielder in Colombia's fine team of the 1990s,
had only been in the job since September when he replaced Hernan
Dario Gomez, who resigned after a hitting a woman in a nightclub
scandal.
He began with a 2-1 win over Bolivia in October at high
altitude in La Paz, never an easy venue for the visitors, but in
two home matches in Barranquilla in November Colombia were held
1-1 by Venezuela and lost 2-1 to Argentina, both times after
taking the lead.
