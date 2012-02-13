BOGOTA Feb 13 Colombian Hernan Dario Gomez took charge of first division Independiente Medellin on Monday, six months after resigning as coach of the national team.

The 56-year-old quit in August after punching a woman in an argument at a Bogota nightclub.

Gomez, who has also coached Ecuador and Guatemala, signed a two-year deal with the club where he began his career as a player in 1975.

He takes over from Guillermo Berrio who resigned after the 2-1 defeat by promoted Patriotas at the weekend.

"I'm returning to the team where I was born and which I know as the people's team. We'll try ... to build a team that is big and prestigious in 2013," Gomez told reporters.

Medellin will be the third club he has coached. He led Atletico Nacional to the Colombian league title in 1991 and also had a spell in charge of Independiente Santa Fe.

His new team are 14th in the Apertura championship with two points from three matches.

Gomez took Colombia to the 1998 World Cup in France in his first spell as coach and neighbours Ecuador to their first finals in Asia in 2002.

Colombia replaced Gomez with his assistant Leonel Alvarez for the South American 2014 World Cup qualifiers that began in September.

Alvarez was then sacked after poor results in their first three qualifiers and has been replaced by former Argentina coach Nestor Pekerman. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez)