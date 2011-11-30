BOGOTA Nov 29 Impoverished former giants
America have been drawn to meet 2010 champions Once Caldas in
Colombia's Clausura championship quarter-finals in a season when
they could be relegated.
America, who used to be rich on the back of drugs cartel
money, scraped into the last eight after beating Deportes Tolima
4-1 away at the weekend to finish eighth in the Clausura table.
But the four-times Copa Libertadores finalists, who have
struggled in the lower reaches of the first division since the
turn of the century, also face a promotion/relegation playoff.
America, Colombia's Red Devils, will meet the second
division runners-up, who are yet to be decided, in two legs of a
playoff once their championship campaign is over.
The Clausura knockout rounds start this weekend with America
at home in the first leg on Saturday. If they win the Clausura,
which ends just before Christmas, the promotion/relegation
playoff will be staged in the last week of December.
"For a big team like America it's shameful to play the
promotion/relegation (playoff) because this team can go for
bigger things," coach Wilson Piedrahita was quoted as saying on
the independent soccer website www.colombia.com/futbol.
"At the moment I'm more interested in the team remaining in
the first division."
Relegation in Colombia is decided by a team's average points
over three seasons and America are second-bottom of this table,
which is different from the championship standings, meaning they
have ended up in the playoff.
LENGTHY BAN
The Cali-based team will be without defender Andres Cadavid
until next season after he got an eight-match ban for a second
bad tackle in the championship, this time on Uruguayan Jose Luis
Tancredi of Millonarios who suffered a broken leg.
Cadavid was also fined 635,400 Colombian pesos ($325) and
America face costs including Tancredi's medical and hospital
bills and potential loss of bonuses.
They did, however, have their fears allayed that a ruling by
the league's governing body Dimayor might put title holders
Atletico Nacional, winners of the Apertura in the first half of
the season, into the knockout rounds at their expense.
Dimayor docked Deportes Quindio three points after their
coach Fernando Castro gave instructions from behind the bench
while serving a suspension during the recent 2-1 win over
Nacional but the points were not handed to their opponents.
America, who reached the Copa Libertadores final three years
in a row from 1985 to 1987 and again in 1996, have won 13
Colombian league titles, a national record they share with
Millonarios, but only one since 2002.
America were placed on the so-called Clinton List in the
1990s because of their connections with Cali drugs cartels.
Their assets in the United States were frozen and other
companies were ordered not to do business with the club,
plunging them into economic crisis.
($1=1950.0 Colombian Peso)