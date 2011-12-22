Dec 21 Atletico Junior goalkeeper Sebastian Viera pulled off a vital save in a shootout against Once Caldas on Wednesday to help his side win Colombia's Clausura championship.

Caldas won the second leg 2-1 at home, having lost the first 3-2 at the weekend, to leave the final tied at 4-4 on aggregate. There was no extra time played.

Junior won the shootout 5-3 after Caldos midfielder John Pajoy and striker Guillermo Beltran, who both scored during the 90 minutes, failed from the penalty spot in the shootout.

Viera saved Pajoy's kick while Beltran hit the post.

Pajoy had put Caldas ahead in first half added time before Carlos Bacca, who netted two penalties in Junior's first leg victory, equalised in the 58th minute.

Beltran headed the home side back in front in the 69th minute.

It was Junior's seventh league title and third since the introduction in 2002 of two championships per year. They won last year's Apertura.

On Sunday, America, who hold a joint record 13 Colombian league titles, were relegated for the first time. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

