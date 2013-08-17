ASUNCION Aug 17 Asian champions Japan will take part in the Copa America tournament in Chile in 2015.

"It's a very satisfying announcement for our continent's football and more proof of the excellent relations we have had with the Japanese FA for a long time," said CONMEBOL president Eugenio Figueredo in an interview published on the South American governing body's website (www.conmebol.com).

It will be Japan's second involvement in South America's top international competition, which is played every four years, after they took part in the 1999 tournament.

Mexico, in the last eight editions, Costa Rica, United States and Honduras have also taken part as guest teams.

Uruguayan Figueredo confirmed Japan's participation after a visit to the Asian country this week when Copa America holders Uruguay beat Japan 4-2 in a friendly in Sendai. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Tony Jimenez)