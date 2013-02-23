ASUNCION Feb 23 Sao Paulo and Tigre have been fined $100,000 each for their part in a troubled Copa Sudamericana final in December and the Brazilian team were handed a one-match home ban in South American club competitions.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) also confirmed Sao Paulo as title winners in their announcement of the sanctions on their website (www.conmebol.com) on Saturday.

The Dec. 12 second leg of the final at the Morumbi in Sao Paulo city could not be completed because of Argentine side Tigre's refusal to play the second half after alleged aggression from police and security officers in their dressing room.

Sao Paulo led 2-0 at halftime and when Tigre failed to appear for the second half the referee, Chilean Enrique Osses, suspended the match and the Brazilian side celebrated victory lifting the trophy. The first leg in Buenos Aires had ended 0-0.

Tigre accused Sao Paulo police and security officers of aiming guns at them in their dressing room after the first half had ended with a free-for-all among players, staff and fans of both clubs, who have a week to appeal the sanctions.

"For Tigre, the economic sanction is $100,000... As a second point of its resolution, the Disciplinary Tribunal confirmed the result of that match (2-0 to Sao Paulo)," a Conmebol statement said.

"Sao Paulo were sanctioned with a ban on the Morumbi stadium for one match and will have to play against Atletico Mineiro on April 17 at another stadium... and they received a similar economic sanction to their rivals."

The clash with fellow Brazilian side Atletico is on Sao Paulo's schedule in Group Three of the 2013 Libertadores Cup, South America's elite club tournament.

Sao Paulo are the second Brazilian team sanctioned by Conmebol this week after club world champions Corinthians were ordered to play their home matches in the Libertadores Cup behind closed doors.

Corinthians supporters have also been barred from away matches after a flare allegedly fired by a group of fans killed a boy in the Bolivian city of Oruro where the Brazilian team began the defence of their South American title against San Jose on Wednesday.

Twelve Corinthians fans are being held at San Pedro Penitentiary in Oruro awaiting trial on homicide charges.

The Copa Sudamericana is South America's second club competition, equivalent to the Europa League. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Justin Palmer)