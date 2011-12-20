DIELSDORF, SWITZERLAND, DEC 20 - By Brian Homewood
DIELSDORF, Switzerland Dec 20 Frank Feltscher
knew he had made the right decision as he lined up in the
player's tunnel with Lionel Messi on the opposing side and
100,000 people in the stadium to watch the game.
Until that afternoon, Feltscher, born and raised in
Switzerland, had been used to playing in front of only a few
thousand people, often in freezing stadiums, in the Swiss Super
League with his club Grasshoppers.
But, barely two months after playing for Switzerland in the
European under-21 championship in Denmark, the midfielder found
himself in the Venezuelan national side facing Messi's Argentina
in a friendly in Calcutta.
"I was in India, there were 100,000 people. I was in the
starting line-up, against Messi," he told Reuters in an
interview at the Grasshoppers canteen.
"When I was in the tunnel before the game, I thought I was
in a film."
Having been raised in Switzerland and played for the country
at various youth levels, including the squad which finished as
runners-up in Denmark, it seemed logical that he would he
progress to their senior side.
But when the phone rang with an invitation to play at full
international level, it came not from Switzerland but distant
Venezuela.
Feltscher's mother is from Venezuela and he had faced a
dilemma increasingly common for young players as he found
himself having to choose which country to play for.
Although Feltscher had only made a few visits to the
country, he knew he had to make a quick decision.
NEW STORY
"It was a shock and it wasn't easy, because on one hand I
expected the Swiss team but they didn't call me, so I know it
was time to decide," he said.
"I spoke to my family, with friends, but nobody told me what
I had to do, they told me to do what my heart told me."
"I said in football and in life, you can't wait. I have to
grab the opportunity. Venezuela is on a positive upwards curve
after the Copa America and I want to be part of this story. I
called them and said ok."
He added: "It was like leaving a girlfriend after 10 years.
I knew it was the right decision, but I still had a lot of
memories of Switzerland. It was ending and a new story was
starting."
Although he was raised in one of the world's safest and most
organised countries, Feltscher said there was never any hint of
culture shock in a country often seen as the opposite..
"Everything was better than I expected, the organisation,
the people, the team, it was all very positive.
"They received me very well, like a lost brother. I felt
very quickly part of the family."
FIRST GOAL
The fairytale continued after his debut in India.
Feltscher's first competitive international was a 2-0 defeat
in Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier, where he struggled to cope
with the high altitude, but days after that Venezuela pulled off
a sensational 1-0 win over Argentina.
They drew the next game 1-1 in Colombia with Feltscher
scoring the equaliser, earning him a mention from President Hugo
Chavez the following day even if he could not pronounce his
name.
"They told me he was talking about my goal on the
television, although I think he called me Fletcher," he said.
Playing in the Swiss league and the South American
qualifiers are two worlds, added Feltscher, whose younger
brother Rolf has now followed suit and also opted for Venezuela.
"You play in front of thousands of people, who go mad in the
stadium, one pass, one move and they're all making a noise," he
said.
"We return to Switzerland and you play in front of 5,000 or
6,000 people and you have to motivate yourself. It's not easy."
Venezuela are the only South American team never to have
qualified for the World Cup but, having taken seven points from
their first four games, Feltscher believes they can make the
breakthrough.
"I want to try to do something with Venezuela, to live
something, to be part of a story and make 30 million Venezuelans
happy."
Feltscher's departure is something of a blow for Switzerland
which has invested heavily in youth development but, with so
many players coming from immigrant backgrounds, often risks
losing them to other countries.
Croatia's Mladen Petric and Ivan Rakitic, who were raised in
Switzerland but chose to play for Croatia, are among those who
have gone elsewhere.
A Swiss FA spokesman said that it was never good when a
player chose to play for another national team, however only a
handful had taken that option while a great many others had
stayed with Switzerland.
The SFV added that some players such as Petric and Rakitic
had played fewer big tournaments that they would have done if
they had stayed with the Swiss, who have qualified for the last
two World Cups.
Feltscher said that it was not a decision he had taken
lightly and advised other players to remember that playing for a
national team was a huge responsibility.
"It's not just any old thing to play for a country," he
said. "Behind a decision like that are millions of people, the
pride of the public and that's something you cannot play with."
"You can't go and play for a country and then change your
mind."
