Oct 11 Chile midfielder Gary Medel is recovering from surgery on his mouth after he was elbowed by an opponent during their 3-0 friendly win over Peru.

Peru's Rinaldo Cruzado was sent off in the 39th minute after the incident which put Medel out of Friday's home game in Valparaiso.

"As soon as the match had finished, (Medel) had an urgent dental operation to resolve his situation," a statement by team doctor Giovanni Carcuro said.

Medel suffered one dislocated tooth, another cracked and a cut on his tongue requiring stitches, said the statement issued by Chilean soccer's governing body ANFP.

Medel had headed Chile's second goal five minutes before the incident with striker Eduardo Vargas scoring the other two.

Peru had marginally the better of the opening 20 minutes but striker Paolo Guerrero missed a penalty before Vargas put the home side ahead in the 27th.

With Chile dangerman Alexis Sanchez in good form, the hosts controlled the rest of the match and Vargas struck again with a fine volley in the 53rd minute.

"We dominated a lot and maybe we need to keep improving in how we finish moves because we might have got a bigger result," Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli told reporters.

Chile, who impressed at the World Cup and only narrowly lost to hosts Brazil in the last 16, are preparing to hold the Copa America next year. They host another friendly against Bolivia in Coquimbo on Tuesday.

Captain and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo became Chile's most capped player in his 85th international, surpassing 1962 World Cup striker Leonel Sanchez.

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao scored his first goal for his country since his knee ligament injury in January in a 3-0 win over El Salvador in a friendly in New Jersey.

Falcao, who missed the World Cup where Colombia reached the quarter-finals before losing to Brazil, headed them into an early lead from Santiago Arias's cross for his first international goal since scoring in a friendly against Belgium last November.

Carlos Bacca added further goals in the opening seven minutes of the second half, both laid on by Falcao. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)