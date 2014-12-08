Dec 8 A last minute Gustavo Canales penalty handed Universidad de Chile their 17th Chilean league crown in a nail-biting finish to the 2014/15 Apertura championship at the weekend.

"La U" began the final round level on points with Colo Colo but behind on goal difference and both sides were drawing their last matches 0-0 as full time approached.

But Universidad de Chile snatched a 1-0 win over Union La Calera in Santiago when their Argentine striker converted the last-minute penalty.

Colo Colo, playing away to Santiago Wanderers who had also begun the day with a chance of the title, conceded two goals in added time and lost 2-0 with Wanderers finishing second.

Universidad de Chile go into next year's South American Libertadores Cup with 2013/14 Clausura championship winners Colo Colo, while Wanderers will vie for a third Chilean place in playoffs.

Libertad were crowned with their 18th title in Paraguay, adding the Clausura to the Apertura they won in mid-year.

Uruguayan striker Rodrigo Lopez scored the only goal, his 19th of the season, for a 1-0 win at Nacional in Asuncion that clinched the title, finishing two points ahead of Cerro Porteno.

Uruguay's Nacional, who had clinched the 2014/15 Apertura championship with three matches to spare, finished with 14 wins in 15 matches, 10 points ahead of second placed Racing Club Montevideo.

Veteran striker Ivan Alonso gave them a 1-0 win at bottom team Tacuarembo in their last match and finished as top scorer with 15 goals.

Nacional will meet the winners of the Clausura in the first half of next year for the title of champions of the 2014/15 season. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Alan Baldwin)