Feb 7 Argentina's Velez Sarsfield got
their Libertadores Cup campaign off to a winning start on
Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Defensor Sporting of Uruguay in
group seven.
In an occasionally bad-tempered group four clash, three red
cards were flashed as Fluminense of Brazil beat Argentina's
Arsenal 1-0.
Velez playmaker David Ramirez scored the first goal of the
competition when he rifled in a shot from the edge of the box
past goalkeeper Yonatan Irrazabal in the 41st minute in
Montevideo.
New signing Mauro Obolo made it 2-0 in the 81st minute when
he volleyed home from close range and defender Sebastian
Dominguez completed the win with a goal many of the world's top
strikers would have been proud of, steering a free kick from
outside the box into the top corner with five minutes left.
Asked if it was his best ever goal, man-of-the-match
Dominguez told Fox Sports: "Probably, I've scored so few."
THREE RED
Arsenal could have used their former striker Obolo, who was
transferred to Velez last month, as their finishing was poor in
the group four match in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil striker Fred netted the only goal after two minutes
and Fluminense clung on with nine men at the end.
Fluminense's Wagner and Nicolas Aguirre of Arsenal were sent
off after some pushing among the players after a tackle in the
74th minute.
Fluminense defender Leandro Euzebio was also shown the red
card in the final minute after he struck Arsenal's Damian Perez
in the face with his heel after both went down in a tackle.
Mexican side Guadalajara have the chance to leave their
troubles behind in their domestic league where they are bottom
of the Clausura championship when they take on Deportivo Quito
later on Tuesday in group seven.
Holders Santos make their group one bow away to Bolivia's
The Strongest at high altitude in La Paz next week.
Boca Juniors return to the competition for the first time
since they lost to Defensor Sporting in the round of 16 in 2009
with a visit to Venezuelan newcomers Zamora in group four.
(Reporting By Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)