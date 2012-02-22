Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Feb 21 Libertadores Cup group six result and standings on Tuesday.
Cruz Azul (Mexico) 4 Deportivo Tachira (Venezuela) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruz Azul 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 2 Corinthians 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Deportivo Tachira 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 4 Nacional A. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more soccer stories
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.