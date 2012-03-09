March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Libertadores Cup on Thursday.
Group 2
Flamengo (Brazil) 1 Emelec (Ecuador) 0
P W D L F A Pts
1 Flamengo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
2 Olimpia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
3 Emelec 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
4 Lanus 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Group 3
Atletico Junior (Colombia) 0 Bolivar (Bolivia) 1
P W D L F A Pts
1 Union Espanola 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
2 Bolivar 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
3 Universidad Catolica 3 0 3 0 4 4 3
4 Atletico Junior 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
Group 8
Godoy Cruz (Argentina) 4 Atletico Nacional (Colombia) 4
P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Nacional 3 2 1 0 10 4 7
2 Universidad de Chile 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
3 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 6 9 4
4 Penarol 3 0 1 2 1 6 1